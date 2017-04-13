President receives Justice Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Marat Beketayev, Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting, Minister Beketayev reported on the activities of the Ministry in 2016 and briefed the President on the plans in the forthcoming period.

Minister also spoke about the implementation of the legislative works plan, within which 18 draft laws were submitted to the Parliament. According to Beketayev, 28 draft laws are expected to be introduced starting the second quarter of 2017.

Nursultan Nazarbayev highly praised results achieved by the Ministry.

At the same time, the Head of State outlined a number of important tasks for the Justice Ministry, including active participation in the development of national legislation, legal expertise and analysis of legislative and other normative legal acts, legal support of the country's activities in the international arena and protection of intellectual property rights.

Minister Beketayev also reported to the President on the legislative and coordination work of the Ministry, the open format law-making activities of the interdepartmental commission. The open format gives journalists the ability to monitor the work of the commission online, and it also implies briefings for the media on the results of meetings.

Following the meeting, President gave a number of specific instructions.