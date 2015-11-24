President receives Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek, according to the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, held in Almaty residence of the President, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the city plays a crucial role in the development of the country as economic, financial, cultural and educational center. President stressed that Almaty city has a large number of multi-layer problems. The city's administration should focus on attracting investment and development of public-private partnership. Nursultan Nazarbayev also instructed to pay special attention to ensuring law and order in the city amid the growth of migration process. Almaty city is home to about 500 thousand migrants from other B.Baibek reported on the socio-economic development of the city, implementation of investment and infrastructure projects. "Next year we expect to restructure the city's economy by reducing public investment to 70 billion tenge. There have been signed memorandums for the construction of 14 kindergartens, 3 secondary schools, and a clinic," said Mayor of Almaty. He also informed the President on development of industry and the city's preparations for the upcoming Universiade-2017. "The city has implemented 39 projects within the industrialization program. We have approved realization of 41 projects worth 320 billion tenge in the industrial park of Alatau district. For this purpose next year we plan to attract 60 billion tenge of investment. In the framework of Kazakhstan content campaign the international exhibition EXPO-2017 inked a memorandum on involving Almaty companies. At the same time speaking about facilities of the Universiade-2017, local content has reached 57%. Following the meeting the President gave a number of specific instructions. *** Almaty economic growth within 2015 reached 2.5%. The increase in industrial production was 2.2%, investments - 1.3%. In addition, the city has commissioned more than 1 million square meters of housing. Nurly Zhol program's development is 73%. There have been created 2.6 thousand new jobs within the program. On the whole since the beginning of the year the city employed more than 17 thousand people. In Almaty, 6 out of 10 persons are employed in small and medium-sized businesses. SMEs provide 44% of tax revenues. Execution of the plan for taxes amounted to 104%. The budget received over one trillion tenge. It is planned to optimize the city's budget by 32%.