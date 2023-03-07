President receives Minister of Culture and Sport Askhat Oralov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Culture and Tourism Askhat Oralov, Akorda press service reported.

The Head of State was informed about the fulfillment of the tasks set to the Ministry.

Askhat Oralov reported about the course of construction of the Republican Olympic Training Center in Almaty region, slated to be commissioned in 2023.

113 sports facilities will be built across Kazakhstan by 2025. Besides, the Minister told the President about the draft Concept of Development of Physical Culture and Sport in 2023-2029.

The President was also reported about the training of Kazakhstani athletes ahead of the Asian and Olympic Games and on organization of the V World Nomad Games to be held in Kazakhstan in 2024.

As per the Presidential instruction, the wages of the workers of organizations of culture and archives will be increased gradually.

The Ministry plans to increase the number of theatrical performances by domestic authors and production of Kazakhstani films. For the first time, young writers and poets will be awarded a state prize this year. The issue of raising the status of seven republican cultural organizations is being discussed.

As Askhat Oralov said, tour operators enjoy the simplified requirements of participatinng in the Kids Go Free program. The Ministry plans also to introduce tourist cashback for Kazakhstani residents.

The Head of State commissioned the Ministry to take measures to further stimulate internal and inbound tourism and attract investments. He pointed out the importance of supporting mass sport and ensuring accessibility of sports infrastructure.

The President focused on the importance of creating conditions for the development of competitive culture and formation of creative industries base in the country.