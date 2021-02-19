President receives Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on outcomes of the Ministry’s activities for 2020, the prospects for the development of digitalization, as well as about the implementation of the President’s tasks announced in the State of the Nation Address, aimed at increasing the availability of Internet communications, including in rural areas.

The Minister reported to the Head of State on the approval of the requirements for the quality of communication. Now, minimum quality thresholds for 3G/4G networks is defined. Previously, the minimum communication quality threshold was not regulated.

The Ministry has made amendments to the legislation on the distribution of radio frequencies in the auction format, which is important in the transition to 5G. Amendments have also been prepared, according to which the amount of fines for violation of communication quality parameters increases up to 1000 MCI.

President Tokayev was informed about the steps taken to ensure the availability of public services. Bagdat Mussin shared information about the introduction of biometric identification in the eGov mobile application, which significantly reduces the time for registration and services receiving by the population. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to speed up the work on the provision of public services through this application.

With regards to the implementation of the «Hearing State» concept, the President was presented the e-appeals service, which gives citizens the opportunity to submit appeals in a few clicks and receive prompt feedback from government agencies. The Head of State approved the creation of such a service and gave instructions for its effective implementation.

The Minister also reported about the activities of the «Government for Citizens» state corporation, including plans to modernize 115 public service centers throughout the country. In this regard, the issue of increasing the personnel potential of the state corporation is of a great relevance. President Tokayev was told about the use of experience of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve in the selection of candidates for senior positions, including the posts of heads of public service centers. Supporting this idea, the President pointed out the importance of ensuring maximum transparency in the selection process. This work will be carried out jointly with the Agency for Civil Service Affairs.

Bagdat Mussin also reported on the transformation process of the «Digital Kazakhstan» national project, the focus of which will be aimed at ensuring the interaction of the state with citizens and digitizing all life situations related to solving the problems of the population.

In addition, the Minister informed about the development of Kazakhstan’s satellite communication system «KazSat». In particular, the decision was made to terminate the KazSat-2R project in favor of innovative solutions, including those related to new-generation satellite communication groups. This will save billions of tenge of budget funds.