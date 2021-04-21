President receives Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the state of law and order in the country, as well as on the results of the prosecutor’s office’s work for the 1st quarter of 2021, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Prosecutor General informed the Head of State about the outcomes of the first stage of the criminal process’s transition to a three-tier model. According to Gizat Nurdauletov, following the approval of the key decisions of the pre-trial investigation bodies by the prosecutors, the number of violations of the constitutional rights of citizens have been decreased by 33 %.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was told about the execution of instructions protecting entrepreneurs from illegal actions of state bodies, reorienting the supervision of the prosecutor’s office effectively solve problems that business face with. According to the Prosecutor General, since the beginning of 2021, the rights of 22 thousand entrepreneurs have been protected, while 357 illegal inspections and 56 acts of state bodies have been canceled.

Emphasizing the importance of ensuring the rule of law in all spheres of society, President Tokayev gave Prosecutor General Nurdauletov a number of instructions.