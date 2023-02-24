President receives QazaqGaz Board Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Zharkeshov reported to the President about the activity of the national company QazaqGaz in 2022, plans for the upcoming period, and strategic vision for the gas sector, as well as made proposals on carrying out reforms in the sector.

The Kazakh Head of State instructed to continue reforms in the gas sector to increase its investment prospects.