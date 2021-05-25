EN
    18:10, 25 May 2021 | GMT +6

    President receives Samruk Kazyna CEO

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Foundation CEO Almasadam Satkaliyev, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter reported on the current activities and key financial indicators of Samruk Kazyna, sanitary and epidemiological situation, and staff vaccination progress. He also told the President about the realization of significant infrastructure, oil and gas, energy projects, modernization of gas transport infrastructure, construction of a gas processing plant at Kashagan, reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water supply line, modernization of Dostyk-Moiynty railway transit corridor.

    Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks.


