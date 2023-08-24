President receives Special Representative of UN Sec Gen Kaha Imnadze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Kaha Imnadze, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Kazinform reports via Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kaha Imnadze on appointment to this high position and expressed confidence that he would hugely contribute to the development of cooperation between the Central Asian countries and the UN.

The President emphasized the importance of the UNRCCA and expressed readiness to further support its efforts in ensuring sustainable growth, strengthening stability and security in the region.

Kaha Imnadze thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the support of the Centre’s activity and pointed out Kazakhstan’s significant contribution to strengthening peace and dialogue promotion in the region.

As Kaha Imnadze assured, he would provide comprehensive support to a fruitful cooperation of the region’s countries.

The situation in Afghanistan was discussed at the meeting as well.