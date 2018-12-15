President receiving Kazakhstan Independence Day congratulatory messages

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev is receiving congratulatory messages on the occasion of Kazakhstan Independence Day, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, in his congratulatory telegram wished well-being and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan, and also expressed intention to promote the further development of trust-based and friendly relations between the two countries.

Along with cordial wishes in his letter, President of Moldova Igor Dodon wrote that with its enormous natural potential and human resources, Kazakhstan has achieved great success in various areas of the national economy and social sphere over the years of Independence. According to him, this made it possible not only to boost the welfare of Kazakhstanis but also promote the country's international image.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić highlighted Nursultan Nazarbayev's role in achieving positive results in the development and establishment of Kazakhstan. He expressed confidence that the goals set in the Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy will be achieved.

Wishes of peace and well-being to the people of Kazakhstan are also reflected in the telegrams and letters from King Abdullah II of Jordan, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, and DeputyYang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.