President: Reciprocal sanctions considerably complicate development of global economy

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Reciprocal sanctions considerably complicate the development of global economy, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a plenary session at the 20th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) of Friday.

The Kazakh President stressed that close cooperation between the EEU and ASEAN is of paramount importance and expressed support to Russia's initiatives.



"Reciprocal sanctions considerably complicate the development of global economy and affect markets negatively," said Nursultan Nazarbayev, adding that integration is the real alternative to attempts to take the world to pieces and dividing it into the zones of trade preferences.