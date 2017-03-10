President releases video statement on Constitutional reform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed today the Law "On amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan". In this regard, the President released a video statement , Kazinform correspondent reports.

“This law is of paramount importance for our country. The present reform is an expected result of development of Kazakhstan. We are a young country which builds its statehood. We need to meet the requirements of the changing world both in economy and in policy. As per the constitutional reform, some powers of the President are delegated to other branches of government. The Cabinet enhances its independence and responsibility for the decisions adopted. The guarantees of inviolability of the constitutional order, sovereignty, and independence of our country are consolidated,” the President said.

The President stressed, that Kazakhstan’s political system will gain a greater level of democracy and stability due to the reform. The presidential form of government remains the basic fundament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the citizens are concerned over territorial integrity of Kazakhstan, its stability, people’s unity and friendship. The Head of State noted that the branches of government will be more balanced, flexible and effective.

The President says that the amendments to the Constitution gained a wide public resonance and approval. The Leader of the Nation expressed gratitude and appreciation to the members of the Working Group, deputies of the Parliament and all Kazakhstanis for the support and contribution to the implementation of the Constitutional reform.

The President highlighted that rapid technological revolution in the modern world forms a new reality in global economy, as outlined in the Address.

“The renewed Constitution is our response to the challenges of time. In order to achieve our strategic goal – to access the world’s club of 30 most developed countries – all the citizens of Kazakhstan need to consolidate their efforts,” the President noted.



