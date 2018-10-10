President: Religious leaders should appeal to world community to support peace and security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev urged the religious leaders to make an appeal to the international community.

"We need to move to a new level of interaction. I mean using the great opportunities of the spiritual leaders and religious organizations in order to build a constructive dialogue between the conflicting parties. I propose all spiritual leaders to address the global community, people and states with a call for peace and security," said Nazarbayev.



The 6th Congress of the World and Traditional Religions' Leaders brought together the representatives of more than 82 countries, delegations from 46 states including well-known politicians, religious leaders of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrism as well as the representatives of international, religious and public organizations, such as the UN Alliance of Civilizations, OSCE, UNESCO, the League of Arab States etc.



Two plenary sessions and four breakout sessions will be held during the 6th Congress. The themes of the sessions will be as follows: "Manifesto. The world in the 21st century" as a Concept of Global Security", "Religions in the Changing Geopolitics: New Opportunities for Mankind's Consolidation", "Religion and Globalization: Challenges and Responses", "Religious Leaders and Political Figures in Overcoming Extremism and Terrorism."



This year the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions celebrates its 15th anniversary.