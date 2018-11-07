EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:23, 07 November 2018 | GMT +6

    President reveals biggest concerns of Kazakhstanis

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the most acute problems that are of concern for many Kazakhstanis on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

    "Results of the sociological research proved that high cost of public utility services is one of the biggest concerns for Kazakhstanis today," the Head of State said at the meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Among other problems, according to President Nazarbayev, are expensive medical services, education and low quality of education.

    "These problems will be thoroughly studied. In my recent State-of-the-Nation Address I mentioned that we will promote welfare of the people, raise minimum wages, build new houses and more. It is necessary to grow welfare of Kazakh citizens," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2018 President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!