President reveals biggest concerns of Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the most acute problems that are of concern for many Kazakhstanis on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

"Results of the sociological research proved that high cost of public utility services is one of the biggest concerns for Kazakhstanis today," the Head of State said at the meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Among other problems, according to President Nazarbayev, are expensive medical services, education and low quality of education.



"These problems will be thoroughly studied. In my recent State-of-the-Nation Address I mentioned that we will promote welfare of the people, raise minimum wages, build new houses and more. It is necessary to grow welfare of Kazakh citizens," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed.