President reveals new format of Central Asia-U.S. cooperation

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM At the press conference with Kazakhstani and foreign journalists on the results of his visit to the U.S., Nursultan Nazarbayev told about a new format of cooperation between all Central Asian countries and the United States "C5+1", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We have vast prospects for cooperation with our neighbors in Central Asia. We agreed to meet in March to discuss common border issues, water resources, and other issues that need a gradual settlement from year to year. This requires the common consent of the region's countries. All of us in the region will certainly benefit from American finance and technology. Therefore, I supported the "5+1" idea [a format of cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and the U.S.]. Within it, a meeting of foreign ministers will be held in the first quarter of 2018," the Head of State said, answering a journalist's question.

As an example of strengthening of cooperation between Central Asian countries, Nursultan Nazarbayev mentioned the growth of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

"The trade turnover between our countries has grown to $2 billion. We agreed with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to open the border and create favorable conditions for cooperation," the President underlined.