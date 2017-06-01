EN
    13:16, 01 June 2017 | GMT +6

    President reviews EXPO opening ceremony

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev examined the central facility of the exhibition, the Nur Alem pavilion, the largest spherical building in the world, Akorda press service reports.

    The President was shown the Future Astana - Kazakh capital in 2050 exposition, the Space Energy Hall, the Creative energy Hall, as well as the model of the Kazakhstani thermonuclear reactor Tokamak and a media wall with his initiatives in the field of energy and environmental protection.

    President Nazarbayev also inspected the Congress Center of the Exhibition Complex. EXPO's Congress Center is a multifunctional cultural and entertainment center, which can accommodate 2,192 people.

    During his visit, Nursultan Nazarbayev also reviewed the opening ceremony of the forthcoming exhibition.

     

