President Rouhani cautions against danger of fourth wave of COVID-19

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday cautioned against looming danger of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Speaking in a session of national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the president said, «Save for a few provinces that need to take precautionary measures, all other provinces are in good situation and we have taken care to keep status quo.»

He said that if we fail to observe the restrictions, the statistics about those may contract the diseases will rise up, IRNA reports.

The president expressed concern about the upcoming Nowruz holidays cautioning Iranians about possible family gatherings.

He asked the state TV to advise people to use face masks and avoid shaking hands and kissing if they go to the houses of relatives during Nowruz holidays.

He warned about gatherings and negligence of the health protocols.