President Rouhani says vaccination to start this week

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced here on Saturday that COVID-19 vaccines will be injected in individuals in coming days based on priorities to be sorted out by Ministry of Health and Medical Education, IRNA reports.

President Rouhani made the announcement at the national anti-coronavirus Task Group meeting in Tehran.

The deadly virus has created critical situation worldwide, and the best way to deal with the pandemic is prevention, the president noted.

At another anti-coronavirus meeting held last week in Tehran, the president said as long as the indigenous vaccine is not available, the use of foreign one is a necessity.

Even if preparatory works have been made for provision of vaccines and they are available, arrangements for injection would be a difficult work, said the president adding that vaccination will take five or six months for 84 million Iranians.

The government has given high priority to production of vaccine, he stressed.

The president went on to say that vaccination will begin in Iran before Bahman 22- day of victory of 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran which falls on February 10 this year.

February 1, 1979, which fell on January 31 this year, was the first day of Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

Early on Thursday (February 4), spokesman for Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Mohammad-Hassan Zibakhsh said the time of arrival of first cargo of Russian COVID-19 vaccine «Sputnik V in Iran will be at 15:50 hours local time.

Since its outbreak, coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,300,000 across the world.

The number of the dead in Iran has passed 58,000.