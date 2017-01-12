President’s address at UNSC open debates offers effective ways of problems solutions – MSU Rector

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Rector of the Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnichy shared his view on Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's political address "Kazakhstan's Concept Vision on Sustaining Global Partnership for Secure, Fair and Prosperous World" presented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov at the open debates in the UNSC.

“Throughout the years, President of Kazakhstan has stood for searching for effective ways of solutions of difficult situations,” said Sadovnichiy.

The MSU Rector highly appraised Kazakhstan leadership’s readiness to give a platform for talks on Syrian problem in Astana.

“The fact that Astana will host the Syria talks is a merit of the President of the country. Everything what he does arises from his experience and wisdom. He clearly understands the aspects of international relations. For this reason, this initiative is a logical continuation of the country’s achievements in past years. It is important that our countries serve as guarantors of relations and peaceful situation,” said Sadovnichy.