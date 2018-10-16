President’s Address discussed at MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov held a meeting on implementation of the President's Address to the Nation "The Growth of Welfare of Kazakh Citizens: Increase in Income and Quality of Life", the press service of the MFA informs.

As it is said in the Address, “in today’s uneasy conditions, Kazakhstan’s foreign policy requires adaptation and promotion of its national interests based on the principles of pragmatism.”

According to the Minister, differentiated and multi-level approaches will be applied in interaction with foreign countries and international organizations. Foreign policy will be based on the principle of pragmatism, he said.

Besides, the Ministry plans to introduce a new model of wage payment which will be based on factor comparison and point rating methods. This system of payment is targeted at a final result and evaluation of an employee’s work, its effectiveness and result.