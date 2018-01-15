President's Address discussed in Astana akimat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev's Address to the Nation New Opportunities for Development Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution was discussed today in the Astana akimat, the city of Astana website reads.

Speaking at the meeting, akim of the Kazakh capital Asset Issekeshev noted that the President's Address is unique in the way that it determines digitalization as the main vector of the country's development on its way to becoming a global leader.

Akim Issekeshev stressed that the ten main tasks set by Nursultan Nazarbayev put priority onto modernization and digitization of the country's industry, transport and logistics infrastructure. Great attention, according to him, is traditionally paid to the social sphere.

In his speech, Aset Issekeshev gave a number of specific instructions regarding the implementation of the ten key tasks set by the Head of State including those on the development of a proper PPP mechanism for the modernization of housing and communal infrastructure, measures needed to ensure a 30% increase in teachers' wages from January 1, 2018, the quality of teaching mathematical and natural sciences at all levels of education, introduction of electronic health certificates, etc.

In his turn, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Tsesnabank JSC, Marat Jaukenov spoke about the challenges for the country's banking sector.

According to him, the tasks set by the President are aimed at the technological development in all sectors, as well as increasing the responsibility for ensuring better living conditions for Kazakhstanis and require significant human, technological and financial resources.

Chairman of the Board of the Seifullin Kazakh Agrotechnical University, Akhylbek Kurishbaev drew the participants' attention to the work on the conceptual change in education and scientific research which is being carried out within the framework of the implementation of the President's Address.

The project manager of Astana's CCTV system Sergek Kairat Akhmetov stressed that thanks to the modern-day smart technologies and the Sergek system, Astana is becoming safer. He also added that in order to ensure the widespread introduction of quality management infrastructure his team will be installing 50 weather sensors across Astana to provide the most accurate weather data.

At the end of the meeting, Aset Issekeshev noted that the work of all state bodies should be coordinated and focused on the implementation of the ten development tasks set by the Head of State.