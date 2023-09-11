President's Address «Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan» discussed at OSCE

VIENNA. KAZINFORM During the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, briefed the Organization's Member States on Kazakhstan’s new model of economic development, as outlined in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent Address to the Nation «Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan», Kazinform reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He reported that the key principles of Kazakhstan’s new economic course have been defined as fairness, inclusiveness and pragmatism.

The Ambassador presented the tasks facing the Government in transforming socio-economic policy with a view to further improving the quality of life of citizens. It was noted that the goals and objectives of the new policy were in line with the core values and principles of the OSCE.