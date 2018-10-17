President’s Address focused on all people of Kazakhstan: South Korean envoy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Visiting the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik expressed his view regarding the main directions of State-of-the-Nation Address "Promoting Wellbeing of Kazakhstanis: Rise of Income and Improving Quality of Life" delivered by President Nursultan Nazarbayev on 5th October 2018.

"I would like to note that Nursultan Nazarbayev devotes attention to all global issues and every last detail in administering the affairs of the state. In addition to the milestones of the country's modernization, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and sustainable development of the country, the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan also reflects issues that are close to the people, including regulation of monopolies, the financial market, and the support for domestic producers, the control over the quality of medicines. He gives specific instructions in all directions," said Kim Dae-sik.

In his opinion, the President's Address reflects the main call to action to improve the life of every citizen of Kazakhstan in all spheres, in terms of raising the minimum wage and improving healthcare, ensuring better living conditions, and improving the judicial and legal system. Based on the wealth of experience in public administration, Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined his strategy and decision in each direction. In today's world, where things are changing at an incredible pace, the need for changes is getting highly topical.



"It is not my first visit to the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I must say that every time I discover new, hitherto unknown facts about the exhibits and the library itself. The immense legacy of the history of independent Kazakhstan, which is very clearly represented here, never fails to amaze me. Every time I want to study them even more. I think every visitor has the same feelings as me. The friendly energy of the entire Kazakh people is particularly felt within these walls. And I would like to expressly highlight the Kazakh hospitality extended to the Korean diaspora in the 1930s. This attitude deserves boundless respect and honor," the diplomat added.

"There is a wide range of fragments of the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Korea here. For instance, I have seen many records about the visit of the then President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Myung-bak, to Kazakhstan. There are also a lot of photos depicting UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. I am impressed with the exhibits on Kazakhstan's anti-nuclear stance. In this respect, there is much common ground between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea, there is mutual interest. I would like to confidently say that the stance of the Republic of Kazakhstan on nuclear disarmament is worthy of measureless respect," Kim Dae-sik concluded.