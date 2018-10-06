President's Address is a document of historical importance - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the latest State-of-the-Nation Address contains in-depth analysis of the current socioeconomic situation in the country and sets specific goals on how to improve it, Kazinform reports.

"The Address the Head of the State has delivered today is the document of historical importance because it is aimed at the solution of top-priority goals related to the promotion of wellbeing of our nation," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Friday.



Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan managed to create solid foundation of social state. However, President Nazarbayev is convinced the work on social programs should be continued, Tokayev noted.



"The Address contains in-depth analysis of the current socioeconomic situation in the country and sets specific goals on how to improve it," said Tokayev, adding that President Nazarbayev started an interactive dialogue on the most crucial issues of which many people express concern over.



The Senate Speaker lauded Nursultan Nazarbayev for touching upon the issues of raising the minimum wage 1.5fold, creating the committee which will control the quality of services countrywide, constructing a state-of-the-art cancer center, taking care of the citizens' health, ensuring every family in Kazakhstan gets a place to live, providing all-round support to Kazakhstani business, and ensuring the rule of law.