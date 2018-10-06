EN
    President's Address is about all of us - member of People's Assembly

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Address is about all of us, our personal contribution to the development of socioeconomic level of the country, believes member of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Zinaida Chumakova, Kazinform has learnt from assembly.kz.

    "Our leader constantly comes up with new solutions and approaches. He knows how to set priorities, where to channel investment, how to make sure our education meets international standards. I welcome all the initiatives which are related to the sphere of education," Ms Chumakova said.

    She also believes that the adoption of the Law "On the status of the teacher" is of paramount importance as well as enhancing the quality of medical services, control over the quality of goods, services, and pharmaceuticals.

     

     

