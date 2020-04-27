EN
    10:36, 27 April 2020 | GMT +6

    President’s address on coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan to be released this morning

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - An address on the situation with the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be published today, Kazinform reports.

    President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali revealed via Facebook that the address will be published in the morning.

    Uali specified that President Tokayev's address on the situation with the coronavirus infection will be released on akorda.kz.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that President Tokayev will present his take on the situation with the coronavirus infection in the country revealing new approach to the quarantine measures.


