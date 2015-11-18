EN
    12:32, 18 November 2015 | GMT +6

    President’s address to be based on three-year budget

    ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Today the Parliament will consider a three-year budget of the Republic of Kazakhstan, this has been reported today by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at an enlarged meeting of the Government in Akorda.

    President Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan and the world face a big crisis. Prices of Kazakhstani export products have fallen. To date oil price is $ 43 for barrel. Head of State noted that in view of the situation there have been prepared a draft three-year budget of the state which will be presented today to the Parliament. Nursultan Nazarbayev informed that the next state-of-the-nation address will be based on the three-year budget.

