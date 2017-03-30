President’s Address to Nation meets requirements of modern economy – expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Professor of Economy of the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies Yoshikazu Suzuki expressed his opinion on the Kazakh President's latest State-of-the-Nation Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness."

According to him, the country’s economic and social policies including five main priorities meet the requirements of the current condition of economy.

“Social sphere including human capital issues are of great importance for achievement of the objectives set. Prime Minister of Japan S.Abe and the Government have several times expressed their views on innovations. However, neither Japan nor other developed countries have achieved drastic innovations. Kazakhstan, as it is outlined in the Address, is a young country with a great potential to achieve this goal,” Y. Suzuki said.