President’s Address

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov met with Horvath Levente, Founding Director of the Eurasian Analytical Center of John von Neumann University, and the editor-in-chief of the Eurasia magazine Mariann Ory, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh diplomat informed the participants about the main provisions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's State-of-the-Nation Address «Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan» as of September 1, 2023. Special attention was given to the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, as well as the goals of building the «economic course of a Just Kazakhstan».

The parties discussed also the acute issues of international agenda, the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Hungarian relations in the political, trade and economic, water and energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and the plans to highlight bilateral visits at the highest and high levels in the coming year.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain regular contacts in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.