    17:17, 06 May 2016 | GMT +6

    President’s Advisor and Press Secretary Dauren Abayev appointed Minister of Information and Communications

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dauren Abayev has been appointed Minister of Information and Communications.

    Prior to this post, he served as Advisor and Press Secretary of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Abayev is a graduate of the al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Leiden University.

    In different years he served for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Deputy Press Secretary of the Kazakhstan President, State Inspector at the President’s Executive Office.

    Recall, that at yesterday’s meeting in Akorda, Head of State N.Nazarbayev commissioned to establish the Ministry of Information and Communications.

