President's article highlights fundamentals of spiritual modernization - expert

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Member of scientific expert board of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Georgy Kan has made a report themed "Spiritual modernization of Kazakhstan - a step to the future" at a roundtable in Almaty today.

The event was dedicated to the article of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on spiritual modernization in Kazakhstan published earlier this month.



Mr. Kan noted that Kazakhstan kicked off the year of 2017 quite actively: at first, the constitutional reform and modernization of economy were proclaimed. Then, President Nazarbayev's article aimed at modernization of public conscience was published.



"The article outlines a complex approach that meets the challenges of time and will help Kazakhstan enter the world's top 30 developed countries. I believe that this approach should be the core of the spiritual modernization. The world is changing quite rapidly and, according to President Nazarbayev, we should preserve our identity and traditions, our national code," Kan said.



The expert stressed that the article highlights the fundamentals of spiritual modernization associated with cultural code, identity of cultures, traditions and history.



"The second part of the article is dedicated to such projects as Tugan zher, Tugan yel, 100 new textbooks in Kazakh, 100 new faces of Kazakhstan. These projects will be discussed today," he added.