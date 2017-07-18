President's Cup int'l tennis tournament kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international tennis tournament the 2017 President's Cup kicked off at the National Tennis Center in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The international tournament is set to be held from July 18-23 within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $225,000.







The tournament will bring together 200 tennis players from 21 countries, including top players from Kazakhstan - Mikhail Kukushkin, Andrey Golubev, Dmitry Popko, Alexander Bublik, Anna Danilina and Kamila Kerimbayeva.







In attendance at the opening ceremony of the tournament were representative of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelsiyar Kanagatov, Vice President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation and captain of the national tennis team Dias Doskarayev, Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Yuri Polskiy and director of the National Tennis Center in Astana Kuandyk Yelzhanov.







Mr Kanagatov noted that thanks to constant support of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev tennis develops at a high level and wished everybody good luck.



