President's Cup to be one of major boxing tournaments: head coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh President's International Boxing Cup underway in Astana will be one of the main tournaments in the world, head coach of the Kazakhstan National Boxing Team Myrzagali Aitzhanov told Sportinform.

"This is one of the main international tournaments that is held in our country, and it is the key one in terms of the national team preparations for the major sporting event the year, for now, it is the Asian Games. In fact, we are checking our top fighters, their readiness, and condition. (...) There are best boxers of the American team, as well as Uzbek fighters including Hasanboy Dusmatov, Bektemir Melikuziev, Israil Madrimov. Russian, Thai, Mongolian fighters also came here," Mr. Aitzhanov said.

According to him, the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation makes every effort for the growth of the national team. "Soon, the President's Cup is to become one of the major tournaments of the Olympic boxing in the world," said Myrzagali Aitzhanov.

It is to be recalled that the tournament is taking place in the capital of Kazakhstan from 5th to 10th June.