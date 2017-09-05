President's football cup kicks off in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The President's Cup football tournament has started in Talgar town, Almaty region, Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The international youth tournament is held for the 10th time. Eight teams of young men under the age of 17 are competing there.

In the first round of the Cup, within the A Group, the Kazakh team defeated rivals from Kyrgyzstan scoring 1-0, and Georgian football players beat Albania 5-0. In the B group, Kazakhstan-2 team was blown out by Tajikistan 0-6, while Russia defeated Uzbekistan 2-0.

Calendar grid of competitions:

September 5, Tuesday - Day 2

10:00 - Russia - Kazakhstan-2 (site #2)

12:00 - Georgia - Kyrgyzstan (site #1)

14:00 - Uzbekistan-Tajikistan (site #2)

17:30 - Kazakhstan-Albania (site #1)

September 6, Wednesday - Day of rest

September 7, Thursday - Day 3

10:00 - Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-2 (site #2)

12:00 - Kyrgyzstan-Albania (site #1)

14:00 - Tajikistan-Russia (site #2)

17:30 - Kazakhstan-Georgia (site #1)

8 September Friday - Final

10:00 - match for the 7th and 8th places

12:00 - match for the 5th and 6th places

14:00 - match for the 3rd and 4th places

18:00 - final match (Central Stadium of Almaty).