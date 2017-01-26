President's initiative to cede some of his powers turning point for Kazakhstan - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that President Nazarbayev's initiative to cede some of his powers to the Parliament will become the turning point in terms of improvement of democratic processes in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The President initiated to cede some of his powers to the executive and legislative branches. Voluntary cession of powers by a president in office is a very rare thing in the global politics. It is obvious that the planned changes to the Constitution will become the turning point in terms of improvement of democratic processes in our country and development of Kazakhstan in general," Tokayev stated at the plenary session of the Senate on Thursday.



"Our political system will be based on the concept: strong President, authoritative Parliament, accountable Government. I am confident that the deputies of the Senate will raise public awareness on the President's special address," the Senate Speaker noted.



Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveiled the plan to redistribute powers in a televised address to the nation on January 25. The President will cede some of his power to the Parliament and the Government. The role of the Government and the Parliament will grow.