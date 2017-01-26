President's initiative to raise effectiveness of Government, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New initiative of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to cede some of his powers to the Cabinet and the Parliament will help raise effectiveness of the Government, says political experts Berik Abydygali.

"I've made a couple of mental notes during the President's special address on Wednesday. First of all, now the Government will be accountable to the nation for the socioeconomic situation in the country. The Parliament will form the Cabinet and sack ministers. The role of the MPs will grow, they will become more active. All these measures will raise effectiveness of the Government," Abydygali told Kazinform correspondent.



Secondly, in his words, the representative branch of power will control the executive one, including akimats of all levels and local maslikhats.



"Thirdly, the President will focus on the problems of foreign policy, defense, national security and more. Other spheres will be controlled by the Government," Abydygali added.



Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveiled the plan to redistribute powers in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday (January 25). The President will cede some of his power to the Parliament and the Government. The role of the Government and the Parliament will grow.