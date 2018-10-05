President's initiatives - enormous assistance for business, Rau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis deputy Albert Rau shared his views on the tasks President Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined in his state-of-the-nation address, Kazinform reports.

"Five Social Initiatives and today's address are aimed obviously at improving people's welfare. All of this is related to the economy. I believe that today is a good day for the country's businessmen, entrepreneurs and manufacturers because the President has said that economic growth should lead to human wellbeing. The Head of State estimated his initiatives almost up to KZT 1.5 trln, KZT 500 bln will be channeled for backing exporters," he told journalists.



"All the enterprises built for the first two five-year industrialization plans produce today good, competitive products, such as engines, rails, fans and batteries, etc. But there is lack of money today to promote them abroad for the country's market is too small. The second is the lack of funding. The Head of State charged the National Bank to allocate liquid funds up to KZT 600 bln. The third is that the President has assigned to prolong Business Roadmap 2020 until 2025 that is of great importance for small and medium-sized business. The efficient program will work further," he resumed.