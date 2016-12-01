President’s name forever linked with achievements of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 30 the Prosecutor General's Office held a meeting devoted to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Opening the event, the First Deputy Attorney-General Johann Merkel focused attention to the outstanding role of the First President Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev in formation of the independent and modern state.





Johann of Merkel especially noted that the years of independence of Kazakhstan and the achievements and victories are inseparably linked with the name of the First President - the Leader of the nation.





Owing to the large-scale initiatives of the Head of state Kazakhstan has reached recognition on the international scene and become a full member of the world community. The evidence of high authority of Kazakhstan and Nursultan Nazarbayev is chairmanship of our state in such organizations as the Eurasian Economic Union, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the UN Security Council where Kazakhstan will serve as a non-permanent member during 2017-2018 and hosting the prestigious international EXPO exhibition.





"The initiatives of the President were an unquestionable contribution to world stability, peace and safety. Nursultan Abishevich has entered the history as a figure whose name is associated with all achievements of sovereign Kazakhstan and as a global outstanding politician who served the best example of service to the nation and Homeland", Merkel said.

Following the results of the meeting a documentary film about the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was shown and the winners of the sports competitions which were timed to the celebratory dates received cups and diplomas.