President’s near relatives banned to hold political capacities and head quasi-public structures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The near relatives of the President will be banned by law to hold posts of political public servants and heads of companies, Kazinform reports.

At today’s joint session of the Parliament’s Chambers Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the Head of State should be the inviolable guarantor of equal opportunities for all citizens. Therefore, the near relatives of the President are banned to hold political capacities and head quasi-public structures.

As earlier reported, the Head of State delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address.