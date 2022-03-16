EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:39, 16 March 2022 | GMT +6

    President’s near relatives banned to hold political capacities and head quasi-public structures

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The near relatives of the President will be banned by law to hold posts of political public servants and heads of companies, Kazinform reports.

    At today’s joint session of the Parliament’s Chambers Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the Head of State should be the inviolable guarantor of equal opportunities for all citizens. Therefore, the near relatives of the President are banned to hold political capacities and head quasi-public structures.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!