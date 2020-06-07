EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:35, 07 June 2020 | GMT +6

    President’s Press Secretary tests positive for coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    Uali confirmed in a Facebook post he has tested positive for the novel virus – the results of his latest tests have returned positive despite all precautions.

    He also revealed that he is in a hospital under the medical supervision. He is in satisfactory condition.

    Uali reassured his followers that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues to work in accordance with his schedule and his health is in no danger. The Head of State takes the coronavirus tests regularly. The Akorda presidential administration has tightened the sanitary regime.

    Uali also urged everyone to observe the quarantine regime for the sake of their own health as well as health of their families and loved ones


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!