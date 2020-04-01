EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:43, 01 April 2020 | GMT +6

    President’s Special representative at Baikonur dismissed

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Bakhytzhan Namayev was relieved of the post of special representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Baikonur complex, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    By order of the Head of State, Bakhytzhan Namayev has been relieved of the post of special representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Baikonur complex.


    Photo: inbusiness.kz

