President’s State of the Nation Address mulled over at National Defense University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Murat Maikeyev highlighted key directions of the Head of State's Address "Promoting Wellbeing of Kazakhstanis: Rise of Income and Improving Quality of Life" of 5 October 2018 at the National University of Defense named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the ministry's press service.

"Amid a new period, new strategic challenges and a new stage of the country's development, all of us now need to focus on the development of our independent state. We must reliably stand guard over the national security as the overarching state priority, improving the combat proficiency and strengthening the military efficiency of troops, enhancing and honing our professional skills," said Lieutenant General Murat Maikeyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The event was attended by the faculty, as well as Master and Ph.D. students of the university.

