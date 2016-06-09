President's statement reflects necessity of harsh counter-terrorism - M. Bashimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The address of the Head of State reflects the necessity of harsh counter-terrorism and extremism, well-known political expert Marat Bashimov told commenting the statement of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the terrorism act in Aktobe.

"The Head of State recently delivered his speech at the UN General Assembly and revealed the Manifesto titled "The World. The 21st century" where he paid special attention to the necessity of harsh counter-terrorism now. The President said that we could resist the terrorist threat by joining the efforts only. The statement of the President reflects the necessity of harsh counter-terrorism and extremism," M. Bashimov said.

The political expert also noted that the society of Kazakhstan condemned the acts of terrorism that were committed during the holy month of Ramadan. The declaration of the national mourning on June 9 emphasizes the readiness of the state and nation to express sympathies to families and friends of those who were killed in the terrorist acts in Aktobe. The decision of the President to declare this day the national mourning day will unite people even more.