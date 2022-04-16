EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:15, 16 April 2022

    President’s TV and Radio Complex reps takes part in ecological campaign

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The staff of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan took part in the republican campaign Birge -Taza Qazaqstan (Together - Clean Kazakhstan), Kazinform learnt from the Telegram Channel of the TV and Radio Complex.

    The representatives of the TV and Radio Complex believe that such ecological campaigns not only give an opportunity to decorate the city but also get involved into the socially useful event. Many residents traditionally clean up streets, yards, squares, parks and popular vacation destinations along the Yessil riverbank these days.

