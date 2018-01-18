President's visit to U.S. is a presentation of Kazakhstan's modernization program - IWEP expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nazarbayev-Trump meeting is mainly important for stimulating a new influx of American investments into Kazakh economy, says the leading expert of the Institute of World Economy and Politics (IEEP) under the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan, Urazgali Selteyev.

The expert noted that although the U.S. is already a major investor in Kazakhstan, today it is necessary to shift the focus of American corporations to the new priority areas such as digitalization and automation of production in those sectors of the economy that make up the bulk of country's exports.

According to him, in this context, the President's visit to the States is in a way a presentation of Kazakshtan's modernization program, as well as of the key vectors of economic reforms. Thus, says Urazgali Selteyev, we may see new joint projects being implemented, mainly in oil and gas, petrochemical industry, energy, transport and logistics infrastructure.

Mr. Selteyev notes that the agreements, concluded within the framework of Nursultan Nazarbayev's meeting, set a new positive tone to Kazakh-American cooperation for years to come.