President says Almaty should put effort into preparation for two high-profile events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a meeting with akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek today, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

At the meeting, mayor Baibek briefed the Head of State on the dynamics of socioeconomic development of the city, the implementation of key state programs and the plans for the future.



President Nazarbayev stressed it was necessary to take steps to make every resident of the city better off, create new workplaces, carry out all construction works in line with the approved schedule and open socially important facilities.



Additionally, the President emphasized the importance of adequate preparations and holding of the events dated to 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence.



"Almaty is the largest city in our country. This year it will mark its 1000th anniversary. Next year Almaty will welcome the 2017 Winter Universiade. These are high-profile events that require a lot of work and effort. It is also crucial to start getting ready for autumn-winter season," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



Mayor Baibek, in turn, reported to the President on the progress of implementation of a number of instructions given earlier.