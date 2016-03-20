President sees no reason for changing Cabinet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev says he sees no reasons for changing the Government. He said it today at a briefing for mass media after he had cast his vote at the Parliamentary Elections.

“I would like to remind you that the Government changed last year after the Presidential Elections, as per the Constitution. The present Government has elaborated the programs and laws under which we are working now. These are the anti-crisis program, Five Institutional Reforms etc. To my mind, the present Government consists of professionals, well-educated people speaking both native and foreign languages. Let them implement all their initiatives,” the President said.

As the Leader of the Nation reminded, the composition of the Government is formed by the Parliament. “If the Parliament gives a vote of confidence to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet will continue its work. If not, the Government will be dissolved,” he noted.

According to him, the composition of the Majilis and maslikhats of the regions will renew by 60%.