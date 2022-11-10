President sends letter of encouragement to boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of encouragement to Aidos Yerbossynuly, who showed true courage in the professional ring, the press service of Akorda reported.

«All Kazakhstani fans cheered for you during the fight against the Cuban boxer. Of course, in a competitive environment, both victories and defeats occur. The most important thing is health. I wish a speedy recovery to you. I am sure that after your return you will continue to contribute to the development of domestic boxing,» the letter reads.

Last weekend, Yerbossynuly lost by heavy knockout to Cuban David Morrell for the WBA super middleweight regular champion’s title and was hospitalized. He was put into a medically induced coma due to an intra-cerebral haemorrhage. The boxer’s team reported that he had come out of a coma and nothing threatened his life.

Photo : instagram.com/yerbossynuly_aidos