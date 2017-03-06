President sends the law on amendments to the Constitutional Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Law "On introducing amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan" that was submitted to the President to sign has been forwarded to the Constitutional Council, Akorda press service reports.

It is noted, that on March 6, 2017 the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted the law "On introducing amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and presented it to the Head of State to sign.

In his turn, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in accordance with Article 72 of the Constitution applied to the Constitutional Council for a review the law and ensure its conformity to the Constitutional values, fundamental principles and the form of government.