President sent welcome letter to participants of Primary Party Organizations Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a welcome letter to the members of the primary party organizations. First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev read out the letter on the 2nd day of the Republican Forum of Primary Party Organizations in Astana.

The large-scale event was held in Astana with the purpose to boost the activity of primary party organizations and to modernize the largest political organization of the country. More than 600 delegates came to the forum, while about 1,000 joined it via video-conference. The forum gave a boost to the events dedicated to the 20th jubilee of Nur Otan.



"The main resource of a party is its active members who contribute to the development and prosperity of the country", the letter reads.

The Leader of the Party expressed confidence that the forum will give a new impulse and will become an important step in modernization of the party's activity. Meanwhile, primary party organizations are expected to be the main source of employee pool and will play an important role in interaction with the citizens and public organizations.