President set new social policy paradigm, says IWEP Director

ASTANA. KAZINFOM - According to Yerzhan Saltybayev, Director of the Institute of World Economy and Politics under the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, commented on the results of the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The tightening of the external economic conditions, the real decline in income amid growing social expectations of the population began to have a negative impact on stability. As ever, it did not take long for the President to make bold and immediate decisions, completely replacing the Government and proposing an entire program of mitigating measures," said Yerzhan Saltybayev.

The congress of the ruling party has become a powerful platform for proposing the program of social support for citizens, which is unprecedented in recent years.



The expert underlined that Kazakhstan has a real demand for further enhancement of the government's role in the social sector, in particular, with regard to the protection of large families, despite the fact that nearly 45% of the country's national budget is now being spent on social matters.

"Besides, the government will allocate additional funds for the healthcare and education system, which will also ensure a qualitative rise in human capital in Kazakhstan by increasing life expectancy and the level of education. Previously, the leadership of the social block of the Government, including the deputy PM, the heads of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, was completely replaced, and this makes it possible to start work from scratch, avoiding past mistakes," he added.

At the same time, according to him, the Head of State pointed out that the growth of government spending on the social sector should not shape any welfare mentality and that the social policy should be as balanced as possible.



"This demonstrates the well-thought-out and nonpoliticized nature of the initiatives proposed by the President. Thus, the congress was not a pre-election step but a manifestation of a real social policy aimed at achieving the long-term results of the country's comprehensive development. In general, at the Congress, the Head of State formulated the key target indicators of the work of the new Government. In conjunction with previously adopted social measures, which were voiced as part of the President's Address, the Nur Otan Party Congress decisions mapped out the path for Kazakhstan's further development for at least 5 years ahead," concluded Yerzhan Saltybayev.